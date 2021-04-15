 Skip to main content
Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, USDA said.

  • Choice rose $3.71 to $276.62/cwt.
  • Select went up $1.12 to $268.12.

In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 7,090 head sold live at $122-126, with 9,327 sold live at $192-196. In Iowa/Minnesota, 870 head were sold live at $122-125, and 4,454 head were sold dressed at $193-196.

Cattle stress is expected in the West-central plains in the winter-like weather hitting the region, Total Farm Marketing said. Cash trade was at $121 yesterday and is “expected to move higher,” they said.

Cattle has hit their lowest points since March 23, The Hightower Report said, but technical selling has June cattle at a “significant discount” to the cash market. “With the rally in beef prices over the past week, cash cattle looks to trade higher this week as well.”

