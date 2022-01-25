Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were down for Choice and Select, the USDA said.
- Choice down $1.12 to $292.38/cwt.
- Select up down $1.47 to $283.32/cwt.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 4,811 head sold live at $137-138.86 and 3,327 head sold dressed at $218. In negotiated cash sales in Iowa/Minnesota, the USDA reported 171 head sold live at $136 and 1,260 head sold dressed at $218.
It doesn’t appear cattle are being backed up unless packers are taking contracted cattle and their own cattle and leaving showlist cattle on feed, according to Chris Lehner of ADM Investor Services.
The USDA estimated FI cattle slaughter at 115,000 head for Monday. That was 2,000 head more than last week but 1,000 head lighter than the same Monday last year, according to Alan Brugler of Barchart.