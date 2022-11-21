The cattle market ended last week very close to the previous week. Today, December cattle does not seem to have the demand fundamentals to resume its uptrend, especially with beef prices down to the lowest level since October 21, The Hightower Report said this morning.
Placements were the lowest on record according to Kevin Stockard, of CHS Hedging. On feed came in at 98% vs 98.2% estimate, placed 94% vs 96.4%, marketed 100.6% vs 101%.
Outside markets
Stocks: December E-mini S&Ps this morning were down 0.50%. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 0.50%, France’s CAC 40 was down 0.26%, Germany’s DAX Index was down 0.51% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.01%. Stock markets in Europe traded lower early this morning with Germany tracking losses among global peers “as investors continued to grapple with rising global interest rates and growing recession risks,” TradingEconomics.com said. In Asian markets, stocks were mixed capping any gains as investors continued to struggle with rising global interest rates, TradingEconomics.com said. Shanghai’s Composite Index was down 0.39% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished up 0.12. %
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.86%, EUR/USD was down 0.81% and USD/JPY was up 1.13%.
Energy: January WTI crude oil prices this morning are down 49 cents (0.61%), and October gasoline is down 0.34%.