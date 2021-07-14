Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on both Choice and Select, the USDA said.
- Choice was down 46 cents to $272.88/cwt.
- Select was $2.99 lower to $253.75.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 3,262 head sold live for $123, and 595 head sold dressed for $198-201. In Iowa/Minnesota, there were 123 head sold live for $120-124, and 53 head sold dressed for $197.
Analysts are watching to see what impact weakness in boxed beef prices might have. “Futures have moved back into consolidation price ranges,” Total Farm Marketing said. "Weakness in boxed beef may keep cash prices from rising. Cattle slaughter projected at 121,000. Feeder Cattle Cash Index for July 12: up 0.83 at 152.99.”
“With a big premium of October cattle to August cattle and August cattle trading a bit discount to the cash market, the bull spreads may do well over the near term,” the Hightower Report said. “Traders will continue to monitor slaughter weights which have been relatively light and suggest producers are current with marketings."