 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cattle

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on both Choice and Select, the USDA said.

  • Choice was down 46 cents to $272.88/cwt.
  • Select was $2.99 lower to $253.75.

In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 3,262 head sold live for $123, and 595 head sold dressed for $198-201. In Iowa/Minnesota, there were 123 head sold live for $120-124, and 53 head sold dressed for $197.

Analysts are watching to see what impact weakness in boxed beef prices might have. “Futures have moved back into consolidation price ranges,” Total Farm Marketing said. "Weakness in boxed beef may keep cash prices from rising. Cattle slaughter projected at 121,000. Feeder Cattle Cash Index for July 12: up 0.83 at 152.99.”

“With a big premium of October cattle to August cattle and August cattle trading a bit discount to the cash market, the bull spreads may do well over the near term,” the Hightower Report said. “Traders will continue to monitor slaughter weights which have been relatively light and suggest producers are current with marketings."

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

  • Updated

Live cattle markets broke below the bottom of the three-week consolidation mark on Wednesday, hitting their lowest levels since June 11, The H…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on both Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and higher on Select, the USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

  • Updated

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on both Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Beef prices are at the highest level ever for this time of the year, and this has traders nervous over continued sluggish retail demand, The H…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and lower on Select, USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

The cattle complex traded lower on modest selling pressure Thursday as prices slumped through support levels, opening the door to additional d…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News