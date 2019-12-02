A late Thanksgiving like this year leads to an abbreviated period between Thanksgiving and Christmas, the Cattle Report said. It compresses purchases into a smaller time frame and with the addition of the Tyson Kansas plant, several impacts to the market can be possible. Large margins at the beef plants are likely to be narrowed.
Open interest in the cattle market has surged along with the price in recent weeks, according to The Hightower Report. USDA estimated cattle slaughter came in at 115,000 head Friday and 98,000 head for Saturday.
Outside markets
Stocks: January E-mini S&Ps were up 0.14% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 0.41%, France’s CAC 40 was down 0.51%, Germany’s DAX Index fell by 0.53% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.39%. European stocks traded higher on Monday morning, following gains in Asia as investors monitor US-China trade negotiations developments as additional 15% tariffs on approximately $156 billion of Chinese products are due on December 15. Stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region closed in the green on Monday after data showed China's factory activity expanded at the quickest pace in almost three years in November, boosted by solid increases in output and new orders and a rebound in exports.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.01%, EUR/USD was up 0.07% and USD/JPY was up 0.07%.
Energy: January WTI crude oil prices this morning are up $1.06 cents (1.92%), and December gasoline is up 1.89%.