Boxed beef cutout values were sharply lower on Choice and Select today, USDA said.
- Choice fell $7.72 to $377.77/cwt.
- Select went down $9.82 to $350.20.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 7,155 head sold dressed at $178-190, with 817 sold at $112-120. In Iowa/Minnesota, 2,681 head were sold live at $111-119, and 6,042 head were sold dressed at $174-190.
“While traders continue to believe the cash market will push sharply lower ahead, the stiff discount of June to the cash market has helped support new buying,” The Hightower report said.
“Boxed beef prices are still plummeting with a reduction in consumer demand and increasing beef supplies,” Stewart-Peterson said, noting that June live cattle is trading above the 100-day moving average resistance level for the first time since Jan. 24. “A close above (that level) would be a significant technical development.”