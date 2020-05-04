With beef prices hitting record highs and slaughterhouses reopening, “we could see higher trade ahead,” The Hightower Report said.
June cattle is at a “stiff discount” to the cash market, which may provide some support to beef traders. “The market is finding a lack of aggressive sellers near $85,” The Hightower Report said.
Outside markets
Stocks: June E-mini S&Ps this morning were down 0.68% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 3.60%, France’s CAC 40 was down 3.47%, Germany’s DAX Index fell by 3.50% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.09%. In Asian markets, Shanghai’s Composite Index rose 0.01% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished down 2.84%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.34%, EUR/USD was down 0.33% and USD/JPY was down 0.01%.
Energy: June WTI crude oil prices this morning are down 42 cents (2.12%), and June gasoline is up 0.42%.