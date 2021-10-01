Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on both Choice and Select, the USDA said.
- Choice fell 2.62 to $292.35/cwt.
- Select fell 4.48 to $264.84/cwt.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 2,583 head sold live at $122 and 401 head sold dressed at $195.64. In negotiated cash sales in Iowa/Minnesota, the USDA reported 2,793 head sold live at $122.07 and 85 head sold dressed at $192.
USDA’s estimate for cattle slaughter through Thursday is 473,000 head, down 4,000 head on the week, and 3,000 head below the same week last year, according to Alan Brugler of Barchart.
US beef export sales for the week ending Sept. 23 came in at 17,052 tonnes (2021 & 2022 combined). Cumulative sales for 2021 have reached 881,000 tonnes and the highest on record, with Japan, South Korea and China, in that order, leading the buying, according to ADM Investor Services.