Cattle

  • Updated

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

  • Choice was up 47 cents to $262.17.
  • Select was down $3.04 to $243.02.

In negotiated cash sales in Iowa/Minnesota USDA reported 80 head sold dressed at $226 with 237 head sold live at $140-145. There were no reported sales in Nebraska.

Traders have a “bearish demand tilt,” The Hightower Report said, as high energy and food prices are weighing on sentiment. Short-term demand factors “remain negative” and the market “looks well-supplied” over the short term.

“Most cash trade for the week has traded around $2 lower than last week,” Total Farm Marketing said.

