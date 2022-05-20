Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, the USDA said.
- Choice was up 47 cents to $262.17.
- Select was down $3.04 to $243.02.
In negotiated cash sales in Iowa/Minnesota USDA reported 80 head sold dressed at $226 with 237 head sold live at $140-145. There were no reported sales in Nebraska.
Traders have a “bearish demand tilt,” The Hightower Report said, as high energy and food prices are weighing on sentiment. Short-term demand factors “remain negative” and the market “looks well-supplied” over the short term.
“Most cash trade for the week has traded around $2 lower than last week,” Total Farm Marketing said.