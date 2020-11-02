Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, the USDA said.
- Choice was up 55 cents to $208.65/cwt.
- Select was $1.38 higher to $192.62.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, there was no reportable trade, the USDA said. In Iowa/Minnesota, there were no reported live sales, and 78 head sold dressed for $163.
Cattle moved higher Monday despite some concern over coronavirus cases and how that could impact the supply chain.
“December cattle closed higher on the session and near the highs of a 135-point range,” the Hightower Report said. “The outside-day up is a positive technical development.”
“The stability in the retail market has been encouraging, but the growth of COVID-19 internationally has us concerned about the prospects of waning demand into the winter months,” Stewart-Peterson said. “The feeder market saw mixed markets with the weakness in the November and January contracts.”