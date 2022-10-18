Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, the USDA said.
- Choice up 2.64 to $250.78/cwt.
- Select up 1.67 to $221.28/cwt.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported none sold live or dressed. In negotiated cash sales in Iowa/Minnesota, the USDA reported none sold live and 77 head sold dressed at $227.00.
Monday boxed beef sales broke out to the upside during trading hours helping to put Live Cattle prices higher. Movement wasn’t large indicating packers are filling previously contracted orders first and then offering available beef on the daily market, according to Chris Lehner of ADM Investor Services.
With beef production higher last week, beef prices have stayed in a steady uptrend and that gives traders confidence that cash markets may continue to firm, according to The Hightower Report.