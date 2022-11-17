 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were steady on Choice and higher on Select, the USDA said.

  • Choice was up 1 cent to $257.10/cwt.
  • Select was 39 cents higher to $231.74.

In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 3,963 head sold live for $153-155, and 208 head sold dressed for $242. In Iowa/Minnesota, there were 2,678 head sold live for $152-156, and 1,896 head sold dressed for $240-244.

Analysts continue to watch a number of factors related to the cattle and beef supply, including the weekly slaughter rate, which was up slightly from the week before. “USDA estimated the week’s FI cattle slaughter at 386,000 head through Wednesday, up by 5,000 head from last week,” Brugler Marketing said.

“Feeders finished with strong gains, supported by the live cattle market and weaker tone in grain market,” Total Farm Marketing said. “The feeder chart saw a technical breakdown on Tuesday but quickly erased that with the strength and strong price action today, likely triggering some short covering.”

