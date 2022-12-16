 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on both Choice and Select, the USDA said.

  • Choice up 8.53 to $262.83/cwt.
  • Select up 6.94 to $235.45/cwt.

In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported none sold live and 324 head sold dressed at $246-248.00. In negotiated cash sales in Iowa/Minnesota, the USDA reported 4,159 head sold live at $156-156.90 and 172 head sold dressed at $248.00.

The market seems to have the short the supply fundamentals to trend higher but the short-term demand fundamental news is limiting the buying support, according to the Hightower Report.

USDA estimated the week’s cattle slaughter at 486k head through Thursday. That is down 22k head from last week, but is up 4k head from the same week last year, according to Alan Brugler of Barchart.

Breaking News