Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower for Choice and Select, the USDA said.
- Choice was up 38 cents to $254.71.
- Select was up $1.81 to $250.22.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska 186 head were sold live at $138. In Iowa/Minnesota 480 head were sold live at $138 and 39 head were sold dressed at $222.
April cattle experienced choppy and two-sided trade early in the session but closed sharply higher on the day, according to The Hightower Report.
The downside momentum to the market was halted, at least for now, according to Virginia McGathey of the CME Group.