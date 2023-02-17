Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, the USDA said.
- Choice up 1.49 to $281.04/cwt.
- Select up 3.25 to $265.89/cwt.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 1,071 head sold live at $160.12 and 4,274 head sold dressed at $257.07-258.00. In negotiated cash sales in Iowa/Minnesota, the USDA reported none sold live and 112 head sold dressed at $257.00.
The week’s FI cattle slaughter was 499k head through Thursday, up 5k from last week and 4k from the same week last year, according Alan Brugler of Barchart.
Packers will need cattle and may have to bid up, according to Total Farm Marketing.