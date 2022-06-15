Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on both Choice and Select, the USDA said.
- Choice was down $1.22 to $268.22/cwt.
- Select was $1.14 lower to $245.68.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 2,813 head sold live for $145-148, and 1,689 head sold dressed for $230-236. In Iowa/Minnesota, there were 1,863 head sold live for $145-146, and 186 head sold dressed for $230.
“Cattle are higher following strong cash trade,” Total Farm Marketing said. "Heat has been a supporting factor which caused a 10,000 head loss in Kansas which represented 8% of yesterday’s kill of 122,000 head. The declining cutout is sparking fears of decreased demand as higher prices impact consumers. Cattle slaughter projected at 125,000.”
Analysts were watching the technical perspective as well, including a move through the 50-day average. “The market drove back through the 50-day moving average and attracted more technical buying as well,” the Hightower Report said. “Boxed beef cutout values at midsession came in at $269.55, up $0.11 on the day.”