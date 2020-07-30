Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were steady on Choice and higher on Select on light to moderate demand and light offerings, USDA said.
- Choice rose 69 cents to $201.80/cwt.
- Select went up $2.01 to $191.50.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 2,299 head sold dressed at $160-162, with 1,577 head sold live at $98-102. In Iowa/Minnesota, 1,689 head were sold live at $102-103, and 1,416 head were sold dressed at $160.
October cattle closed moderately higher on the day as traders still expect higher cash cattle trade ahead, according to The Hightower Report.
The U.S. sold 29,500 tons of beef for the week ending on July 23, up 89 percent from the previous week, according to Stewart-Peterson.