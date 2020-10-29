“Live cattle futures were 32 to 67 cents higher on Wednesday, swimming against the bearish current in the ag commodities,” Brugler Marketing said this morning, also noted that the cattle market in general sees “mixed interest”.
The Hightower Report’s outlook for today says, “The market may begin to correct the oversold condition and may see either a bounce or a consolidation pattern.”
Outside markets
Stocks: December E-mini S&Ps this morning were up 0.30%. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 0.48%, France’s CAC 40 was down 0.81%, Germany’s DAX Index down by 0.33% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.11%. European shares cut early gains to trade lower today, after suffering their biggest sell-off in months Wednesday due to worries over the negative impact of new restrictive measures on the region's recovery. “German chancellor Merkel announced Europe's largest economy would enter a partial lockdown on November 2, while French President Macron declared a second national lockdown,” TradingEconomics.com said. Asian markets were mixed with China up slightly and Japan down as “globally accelerating novel coronavirus infection rates put a damper on investor sentiment days before the US presidential election, TradingEconomics.com said. Shanghai’s Composite Index was up 0.11% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished down 0.37%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.32%, EUR/USD was down 0.32% and USD/JPY was down 0.13%.
Energy: December WTI crude oil prices this morning was down cents 0.47%, and December gasoline is down 2.44%.