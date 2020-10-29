Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were steady on Choice and higher on Select on light to moderate demand and light offerings, USDA said.
- Choice rose $1.53 to $207.32/cwt.
- Select went up $1.65 cents to $191.23.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 176 head sold dressed at $162, with 4,027 sold live at $103-104. In Iowa/Minnesota, 972 head were sold live at $103-104, and 462 head were sold dressed at $158-163.
Besides an improved technical picture and short covering, a turnaround rally needs to be confirmed by fundamental factors, according to Stewart-Peterson. The market does show some signs of making a turnaround.
U.S. beef export sales for the week ending Oct. 22 came in at 18,853 tons for 2020 delivery and 4,594 tons for 2021 delivery. That was down slightly from the previous week but above the average of the previous four weeks.