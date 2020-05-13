Beef prices are up 24 straight sessions; up 114 % since April 8, said The Hightower Report. June closed up to the limit and experienced the highest close since March 11 yesterday, The Report said.
The stiff discount of futures to the ash market continues to provide underlying support, The Hightower Report said. “Cash markets rallied last week and with beef prices still moving higher to new all-time highs, traders see a steady to higher trend in the cash market as well.”
Outside markets
Stocks: June E-mini S&Ps this morning were down 0.60%. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 1.50%, France’s CAC 40 was down 1.71%, Germany’s DAX Index dropped by 1.27% percent and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.78%. Stock markets in Europe were mostly down overnight, after data showed the Eurozone industrial production contracted at a record pace during March due to the coronavirus outbreak amid concerns about a second wave of COVID-19 infections after Germany, China and South Korea reported a spike in the number of new cases following a gradually easing of lockdown restrictions,TradingEconomics.com said. In Asian markets, trade mixed. The Shanghai Composite Index was up slightly, but gains were limited across the Asian region amid fears of a ‘second wave’ of coronavirus infections in both China and South Korea, TradingEconomics.com said.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.208%, EUR/USD was up 022% and USD/JPY was down 0.19%.
Energy: July WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 0.23%, and June gasoline is down 1.73%.