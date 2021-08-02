 Skip to main content
Cattle

Cattle futures are mixed for this morning following a soft performance Friday due to disappointing cash trade. However, technically, prices are in a strong position to move higher, Total Farm Marketing said this morning.

Over the last seven weeks, weights have moved sideways in a time frame when weights normally trend higher. “This is a positive force,” The Hightower Report said today.

Outside markets

Stocks: September E-mini S&Ps this morning were up 0.44%. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.27%, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.68%, Germany’s DAX Index was up 0.01% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.74%. Stock markets in Europe are trading higher today, with AXA in France, for example, leading gains after the company's operating profit nearly doubled in the first half of 2021, TradingEconomics.com said. In Asian markets, stocks up amid easing concerns over Beijing's regulatory crackdown in China and, in Japan boosted by reports that consumer sentiment hit its highest in 17 months in July, as a recovery in the economy gained steam, TradingEconomics.com said. Shanghai’s Composite Index was up 1.96% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished up 1.71%.

Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 023%, EUR/USD was down 0.18% and USD/JPY was down 0.13%.

Energy: September WTI crude oil prices this morning are down $1.03 (1.391%), and September gasoline is down 0.96%.

