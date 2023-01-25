 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

  • Choice was down $1.36 to $268.28/cwt.
  • Select was 59 cents lower to $251.80.

In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 120 head sold live for $153, and no dressed sales. In Iowa/Minnesota, there were 858 head sold live for $152, and no dressed sales.

Analysts are watching cold weather forecasts, and what impact it might have for cattle markets. “The forecast for cold-weather into the central part of the country may provide some underlying support,” the Hightower Report said. “Boxed beef cutout values at midsession came in at $268.22, down $1.42 on the day.”

Higher corn prices are providing some headwinds for cash cattle trade. “Higher corn prices could have a negative impact on cash trade this week as feedlots may not want to keep cattle on hand for longer than they need to,” Stewart-Peterson said. “…Cattle slaughter projected at 127,000.”

