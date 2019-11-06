The USDA estimated cattle slaughter is ahead of last week’s pace, with a running weekly total of 234,000 head for Tuesday, Alan Brugler reported.
Ideas that the premium structure will lead to much higher cattle weights plus talk of big placement for October and maybe November are factors that could help the market forge a near-term top, according to The Hightower Report.
Outside markets
Stocks: June E-mini S&Ps were up 0.06% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.38%, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.44%, Germany’s DAX Index rose by 0.28% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.08%. European stock markets were little changed on Wednesday, amid mixed earnings results and lack of news regarding when and where a phase one trade deal will be signed and if the US will roll back tariffs on Chinese goods. Stocks in the Asia-Pacific region closed mixed on Wednesday, as investors continued to monitor US-China trade developments after news that Beijing is pushing US President Trump to remove more tariffs on about $125 billion worth of Chinese goods imposed in September as part of the “phase one” trade deal.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.19%, EUR/USD was up 0.15% and USD/JPY was down 0.14%.
Energy: December WTI crude oil prices this morning are down 34 cents (0.58%), and December gasoline is down 0.90%.