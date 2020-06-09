Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, USDA said.
- Choice fell $7.58 to $247.00/cwt.
- Select went down $3.17 to $227.95.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 396 head sold dressed at $165-166, with 160 sold live at $104. In Iowa/Minnesota, 186 head were sold live at $106, and 2,324 head were sold dressed at $165-168.
“Cash markets and boxed beef cutout values continue to trend lower,” The Hightower Report said, “but the futures market has already priced in a very aggressive break over the next few weeks.”
William Moore of Price Futures Group said the market’s ability to hold a spring rally is due to it’s continued discount to the cash markets, and “the increased demand due to the gradual re-opening of restaurants around the nation.”