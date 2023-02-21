The week’s last trade day saw fat cattle settle with 25 to 80 cent gains, said Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketing. That helped keep April in the black for the week, as futures ended 70 cents above last Friday. Feeder cattle closed up by 30 cents in March, but down by 12 to 15 in the other nearby contracts.
The cattle market traded $159 to $162 cash last week. It was actually up a dollar or two, said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain.
People are also reading…
Outside markets
Stocks: March E-mini S&Ps were down 0.81% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 0.61%, France’s CAC 40 was down 0.38%, Germany’s DAX Index fell by 0.47% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.24%. European shares were in the red on Tuesday, with the Dax falling 0.6% and the pan-European one losing 0.2% after sinking as much as 1% early in the session, as investors remain concerned that interest rates will need to stay higher for longer and digest fresh economic data. Private sector activity unexpectedly grew much faster than anticipated in the Euro Area. France and Germany, led by a rebound in the services sector while manufacturing activity shrank more, according to preliminary S&P Global PMIs. The Shanghai Composite rose 0.49% to close at 3,307 while the Shenzhen Component gained 0.12% to 11,967 on Tuesday, rising for the second straight session amid an improving economic and corporate outlook in China following its exit from the zero-Covid policy. Goldman Sachs strategists expect an over 20% gain in Chinese stocks by year end as the country’s economic reopening delivers windfall profits for businesses, Bloomberg reported.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.20%, EUR/USD was down 0.30% and USD/JPY was up 0.38%.
Energy: March WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 0.65%, and March gasoline is up 0.88%.