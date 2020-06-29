Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were high on Choice and higher on Select, the USDA said.
- Choice was up $1.19 to $208.36/cwt.
- Select was $1.86 higher to $200.71.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 200 head sold live for $95, and 548 head sold dressed for $152-153. In Iowa-Minnesota, there were 873 head sold live for $95-97, and 2,074 head sold dressed for $152-153.
Cattle markets finished moderately up Monday, although a few factors have led to recent struggles for the markets. “Continued weakness in the cash and beef markets recently has kept the market in a slight downtrend recently,” the Hightower Report said. “Boxed beef cut-out values at midsession came in at $209.20, up $2.30 on the day.”
“Cash cattle drifted lower again on Friday, pulling the 5-area average down to 96.20 vs 100.80 the previous week,” Stewart-Peterson said. “Cattle slaughter was up about 1.5% from the same week last year, and slaughter today was up 1.7% from the same day last year. Given heavy carcass weights, the higher slaughter may overwhelm current retail beef demand.”