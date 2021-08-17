 Skip to main content
Cattle

Cattle

The cattle market “is set up to see higher cash trade this week,” The Hightower report said, and it will be monitored closely.

The cash optimism is based on a 10% jump in cutout values over the past week, “as the beef rally has driven packer profit margins to extremes,” The Hightower Report said.

Outside markets

Stocks: September E-mini S&Ps this morning were down 0.54% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 0.23%, France’s CAC 40 was down 0.43%, Germany’s DAX Index fell by 0.14% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.27%. In Asian markets, Shanghai’s Composite Index fell 2.01% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished down 0.33%.

Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.38%, EUR/USD was down 0.37% and USD/JPY was up 0.32%.

Energy: September WTI crude oil prices this morning are down 44 cents (0.65%), and October gasoline is up 0.05%.

