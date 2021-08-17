The cattle market “is set up to see higher cash trade this week,” The Hightower report said, and it will be monitored closely.
The cash optimism is based on a 10% jump in cutout values over the past week, “as the beef rally has driven packer profit margins to extremes,” The Hightower Report said.
Outside markets
Stocks: September E-mini S&Ps this morning were down 0.54% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 0.23%, France’s CAC 40 was down 0.43%, Germany’s DAX Index fell by 0.14% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.27%. In Asian markets, Shanghai’s Composite Index fell 2.01% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished down 0.33%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.38%, EUR/USD was down 0.37% and USD/JPY was up 0.32%.
Energy: September WTI crude oil prices this morning are down 44 cents (0.65%), and October gasoline is up 0.05%.