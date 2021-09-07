“Technical selling was driving the market lower, as the October contract closed at its lowest point since June,” Total Farm Marketing said. “The cattle markets can have waterfall price movements as money moves to the sideline nearby contracts look to be establishing its first correction since this rally began last October.”
With the COVID fears, short-term demand is a concern for many traders, causing uncertainty in the markets, The Hightower report said. That may continue the long liquidation pattern seen last week.
Outside markets
Stocks: September E-mini S&Ps this morning were down 0.08% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.33%, France’s CAC 40 was down 0.18%, Germany’s DAX Index fell by 0.42% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.23%. In Asian markets, Shanghai’s Composite Index rose 1.50% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished up 0.84%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.47%, EUR/USD was down 0.18% and USD/JPY was up 0.31%.
Energy: October WTI crude oil prices this morning are down $1.18 (1.72%), and October gasoline is down 1.59%.