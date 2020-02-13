Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were steady on Choice and lower on Select on light to moderate demand and offerings, USDA said.
- Choice rose 14 cents to $206.45/cwt.
- Select went fell $1.51 to $203.79.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 6,162 head sold dressed at $190-192, with 1,259 sold live at $117-119. In Iowa/Minnesota, 1,584 head were sold live at $117-120.50, and 4,131 head were sold dressed at $189-190.
April live cattle prices finished up 67 cents, closing at $118.52. March feeder cattle prices were up $1.27 to close at $136.32. The moderate gains on top of yesterday’s reversal help “confirm that the short-term low is in place,” says Hightower. Cash cattle experienced heavy volume overnight in the $119 range.
Stewart-Peterson says the coronavirus “is still keeping the beef markets on the defensive.” March feeder cattle “are continuing to consolidate near the low end of their recent range,” they said.