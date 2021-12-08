We had a mixed close in the cattle market yesterday, said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain.
While the cash cattle market remains in a steady uptrend, sharp break in beef prices down to the lowest level since July is a concern for the bulls, according to The Hightower Report.
The mild and unseasonable weather has provided a perfect background for cattle performance that has been excellent in all regions. It would be unusual to finish the year without a winter storm but these are unusual times, according to The Cattle Report.
Outside markets
Stocks: January E-mini S&Ps were up 0.29% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 0.15%, France’s CAC 40 was down 0.06%, Germany’s DAX Index fell by 0.41% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.10. Major bourses in Europe moved into negative territory on Wednesday, with banks, travel and leisure stocks among the worst performers, amid renewed concerns over the impact of the new omicron coronavirus variant as the UK is set to announce fresh restrictions in the coming days. Also, traders continue to digest news that the new strain may not be as severe as initially thought although Europe is battling a new wave of infections as the winter approaches, with Germany recording the highest number of deaths from Covid-19 since February. he Shanghai Composite Index climbed 42 points or 1.18% to finish at a near 10-week high of 3,637 on Wednesday while the Shenzhen index ended 1.82% higher at 14,964, as fears around the new coronavirus variant eased and traders welcome the support from Chinese authorities to boost economic growth, including a cut in the RRR.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.01%, EUR/USD was up 0.08% and USD/JPY was up 0.47%.
Energy: January WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 0.03%, and January gasoline is up 1.16%.