The USDA National Daily Boxed Beef cutout and boxed beef cut negotiated sales report showed:
- Choice rose $9.89 to $377.45/cwt.
- Select went up $6.97 to $357.13.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 748 head sold dressed at $150, with 3,825 sold live at $92-$105. In Iowa/Minnesota, 1,384 head were sold live at $93-97, and 308 head were sold dressed at $150-151.
As cash market are trading near $95, “the market is finding a lack of aggressive sellers near $85,” The Hightower Report said. Beef prices have surged to all-time highs for six sessions in a row, which gives packers incentive to resolve any slow slaughter paces.
“Beef values have continued to rocket higher and slaughter is falling further behind schedule while animals back up in the country,” Stewart-Peterson said.