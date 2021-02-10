Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and higher on Select, USDA said.
- Choice was down $1.27 to $233.02/cwt.
- Select was up 23 cents to $220.96.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 539 head sold live at $114, with 878 sold dressed at $180. In Iowa/Minnesota, 486 head were sold live at $113.21, and 2,342 were sold dressed at $180.
After yesterday’s rally profit-taking pushed the cattle market lower today, according to Total Farm Marketing.
The market traded sharply lower on the session but did recover off the lows of the day, according to The Hightower Report. Traders see the cold weather as a supporting force.