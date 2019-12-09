Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower light demand and moderate to heavy offerings, USDA said.
- Choice fell 92 cents to $223.64/cwt.
- Select went down 81 cents to $206.49.
In negotiated cash sales in Iowa/Minnesota, the USDA reported 37 head sold dressed at $189, with 20 sold live at $119. In Nebraska, there were no reported sales.
The Tyson plant being online has “capped any kind of further rally” at least for the short-term, Virginia McGathey of McGathey Commodities said. However, she said some traders are curious if there will be another surge in the market.
“The current trend has been sideways and boring, but we are still leaning on the short side,” Oliver Sloup of Blue Line Futures said. “If the bears can defend 126, we could see a bearish head and shoulders formation forming.”