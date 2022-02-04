 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cattle

The Hightower Report says “corrective break” is in order after the recent surge from Jan 24 lows. “April cattle closed slightly lower on the session yesterday after a contract high and the key reversal, and this could be a sign that the market rallied too far, too fast,” The Report said.

Cattle futures are mixed with beef weaker based on a larger harvest, Brugler Marketing said today. USDA estimated the WTD cattle slaughter at 479,000 head through Thursday. That was 10,000 more than last week’s pace, and is up by 9,000 head compared to the same week last year, Brugler said.

Outside markets

Stocks: March E-mini S&Ps this morning were down 0.02%. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 1.29%, France’s CAC 40 was down 0.83%, Germany’s DAX Index dropped by 1.35% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.02%. Stock markets in Europe are all lower today, extending last session’s drop, as investors weighed on a more hawkish ECB while anticipating a low increase in nonfarm payrolls from the U.S. to be released during the session. Meanwhile the Euro reached a 12-week high, TradingEconomics.com said. Asian markets were mixed. In Japan, both the Nikkei 225 Index and the Topix closed higher today, with both indices turning up from early losses “as investors’ nerves were calmed by blowout earnings from several US technology stocks,” TradingEconomics.com said. Shanghai’s Composite Index was down 0.97% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished up 0.68%.

Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.17%, EUR/USD was up 0.36% and USD/JPY was down 0.11%.

Energy: March WTI crude oil prices this morning are up $1.76 cents (1.94%), and October gasoline is up 1.42%.

