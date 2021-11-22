The Cattle on Feed report released Friday was “extremely neutral against trade expectations,” according to The Hightower Report. “The report should have no impact today.”
Exactly what pushed packers to re-enter the market Friday afternoon is not clear but they did and prices reached $135 in both Nebraska and Kansas. This past week’s slaughter reached 677,000 head — the largest of this year, according to The Cattle Report.
Outside markets
Stocks: December E-mini S&Ps were up 0.35% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 0.07%, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.15%, Germany’s DAX Index rose by 0.06% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.33. European stock markets traded slightly higher on Monday, trying to recover from their first weekly decline in seven weeks, with telecom shares heading for their best day since March after KKR made a $12 billion approach to take phone group Telecom Italia private. In other corporate news, Ericsson agreed to buy cloud communications firm Vonage for $6.2 billion and Norway's Telenor agreed to merge its telecom unit with Thailand's Charoen Pokphand Group in a deal valued at about $8.61 billion. Investors also monitored coronavirus booster programs and possible new pandemic-induced restrictions across Europe after Austria announced on Friday a new COVID-19 lockdown. The Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.61% to close at 3,582 while the Shenzhen Component Index gained 1.41% to 14,961 on Monday, as Chinese mainland stocks resisted negative market sentiment driven by renewed coronavirus concerns, and as investors weighed the chances of policy easing from the People’s Bank of China. China’s central bank said on Friday that it would keep its prudent monetary policy “flexible and targeted” and aims to strike a balance between economic growth and risk controls.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.04%, EUR/USD was up 0.05% and USD/JPY was up 0.17%.
Energy: December WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 0.25%, and December gasoline is up .84%.