Cattle

Given the relatively high average weight, “traders are nervous that sellers could be active,” The Hightower Report said this morning.

Prices were lower yesterday on tech selling, sending June cattle to their lowest price levels since January, Total Farm Marketing said this morning.

Beyond the technical pressure, a strong move in grain markets triggered selling in the livestock complex, and especially in Feeder cattle, which posted strong triple-digit losses, TFM said this morning.

Outside markets

Stocks: June E-mini S&Ps this morning were up 0.19%. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 0.38%, France’s CAC 40 was down 0.29%, Germany’s DAX Index was down by 0.45% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.55%. Stock markets in Europe were down on “a general cautious sentiment, amid concerns over rising coronavirus infections worldwide and the impact of new lockdowns on the economic recovery, as well as fears over the impact of mooted capital gains tax hikes in the U.S.,” TradingEconomics.com said. In Asian markets stocks were mixed with Japan stocks down for the week as stricter government rules to contain COVID-19 infections raised economic recovery concerns. Trade was up slightly up in as China President Xi Jinping’s renewed pledge to make China carbon neutral by 2060 while starting phasing down coal use in 2026, TradingEconomics.com said. Shanghai’s Composite Index was up 0.26% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished down 0.26%.

Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.37%, EUR/USD was up 0.37% and USD/JPY was down 0.13%.

Energy: June WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 0.49%, and June gasoline is also up the same amount of 0.49% early this morning.

CropWatch Weekly Update

