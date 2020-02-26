April cattle “is now below the cash market,” The Hightower Report said, as the beef market stabilizes. “However, traders are beginning to price in fears that the coronavirus spreads across the globe and to the U.S.,” they noted.
Traders are increasingly nervous about that fact, as the CDC made it appear it is simply a matter of when, and not if, it comes to the U.S. “If so, consumers will pull back from travel, restaurant activity and avoid crowds and meetings and get togethers of all kinds.”
Outside markets
Stocks: March E-mini S&Ps this morning were up 0.22% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.03%, France’s CAC 40 was down 0.09%, Germany’s DAX Index fell by 0.37% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.61%. China’s Shanghai’s Composite Index fell 0.83% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished down 0.79%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.21%, EUR/USD was down 0.13% and USD/JPY was up 0.23%.
Energy: April WTI crude oil prices this morning are down 40 cents (0.80%), and April gasoline is down 1.78%.