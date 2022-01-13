Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, the USDA said.
- Choice was up $2.93 to $282.86.
- Select was up $1.78 to $272.76.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, USDA reported 126 head sold dressed at $218 and 172 sold live at $137.50. In Iowa/Minnesota, USDA reported 697 head sold live at $136.97.
Cattle were up amid talk that the market is a bit oversold, according to The Hightower Report.
South Korea, China and the Philippines have suspended beef imports from Canada after the discovery of Mad Cow Disease, according to Total Farm Marketing.