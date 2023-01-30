 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

  • Choice was up 34 cents to $268.10/cwt.
  • Select was 98 cents higher to $251.52.

People are also reading…

In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, there was no reportable trade, the USDA said. In Iowa/Minnesota, there was also no reportable trade.

In the technical picture, the market is in an uptrend. “The rally has pushed the market up to a new contract high and the upside breakout leaves the market in a solid uptrend with 164.35 as next technical objective,” the Hightower Report said. “Boxed beef cutout values at midsession came in at $267.83, up 7 cents on the day.”

“Feedlots may hold out for higher cash again this week as packers need cattle to keep up slaughter pace,” Stewart-Peterson said. “Cattle inventory report will be released tomorrow with many anticipating a lower cow herd and lower calf crop. Boxed beef has been falling over the past couple weeks.”

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and lower on Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

The weekly slaughter fell to 646,000 from 661,000 the prior week. but 9,000 above last year, according to The Cattle Report. Declining supplie…

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

Technical action has improved as the jump in feeder cattle prices this week “has added to the positive tone,” The Hightower Report said. “Beef…

Cattle

Fat cattle finished out the week of trading with 12 to 40 cent gains on Friday, said Alan Brugler of Barchart. After cattle futures pushed hig…

Cattle

The cattle market was higher yesterday, said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain. “We’ll see how feeder cattle react to marginally higher corn trad…

Cattle

Short-term weakness in the cash market “and sluggish beef prices” have sparked selling in the cattle market, The Hightower Report said.

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and higher Select, the USDA said.

Marketplace

Recently Listed

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News