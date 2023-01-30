Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, the USDA said.
- Choice was up 34 cents to $268.10/cwt.
- Select was 98 cents higher to $251.52.
People are also reading…
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, there was no reportable trade, the USDA said. In Iowa/Minnesota, there was also no reportable trade.
In the technical picture, the market is in an uptrend. “The rally has pushed the market up to a new contract high and the upside breakout leaves the market in a solid uptrend with 164.35 as next technical objective,” the Hightower Report said. “Boxed beef cutout values at midsession came in at $267.83, up 7 cents on the day.”
“Feedlots may hold out for higher cash again this week as packers need cattle to keep up slaughter pace,” Stewart-Peterson said. “Cattle inventory report will be released tomorrow with many anticipating a lower cow herd and lower calf crop. Boxed beef has been falling over the past couple weeks.”