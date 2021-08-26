 Skip to main content
Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on both Choice and Select, the USDA said.

  • Choice was up 38 cents to $347.27/cwt.
  • Select was $3.90 higher to $319.59.

In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 2,089 head sold live for $125-129, and 3,090 head sold dressed for $200-202. In Iowa/Minnesota, there were 1,921 head sold live for $128-130, and 2,742 head sold dressed for $202-206.50.

“Cumulative sales for 2021 have reached 805,700 tonnes, up from 667,700 last year and the highest on record,” the Hightower Report said. “The largest buyer this week was Japan at 3,775 tonnes, followed by South Korea at 2,534, China at 1,537, and Hong Kong at 878. South Korea has the most commitments for 2021 at 223,800 tonnes.”

“Aug is under the influence of the cash market, as some light trade has been developing with $123 in the south and $125 in the north,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Both of these were slightly higher than last week, but not enough to motivate the market. More trade will likely build as we move later into the week.”

CropWatch Weekly Update

