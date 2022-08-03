USDA’s wholesale boxed beef prices faded on Tuesday with the afternoon quotes showing a $2.14 decline in choice and a $1.35 drop for select, said Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketing. USDA estimated Tuesday’s FI cattle slaughter was estimated at 124k head. That set the week’s pace as 248k head, trailing 249k head last week and 8k head above the same week last year.
Feeder cattle were lower yesterday and the hog market was mixed, said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain. “There was some cash trade out West but probably not enough to start a trend,” he said.
People are also reading…
Outside markets
Stocks: September E-mini S&Ps were up 0.46% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.41%, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.39%, Germany’s DAX Index rose by 0.22% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.16%. European shares rebounded from early losses to trade in the green on Wednesday, with both the Dax and the Stoxx 600 adding nearly 0.2% each, after falling around 0.3%. Investors focus on corporate results and try to shrug off geopolitical tensions between the US and China exacerbated by House Speaker Pelosi visit to the island, and poor economic data including services PMIs and retail sales, which point more and more to a coming recession in Europe. On the corporate front, Societe Generale posted a smaller-than-expected loss in Q2 and Commerzbank swung to a bigger-than-expected net profit. AXA's profits increased, Siemens Healthineers kept its outlook for the 2022 financial year, and both losses and revenues from Just Eat Takeaway were lower than anticipated. On the other hand, BMW warned of a highly volatile second half. The Shanghai Composite fell 0.71% to close at 3,164 while the Shenzhen Component dropped 1.14% to 11,982 on Wednesday, extending losses in the previous session, with mainland stocks remaining highly volatile as traders continue to monitor rising tensions between China and the US over House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying tweeted that Pelosi’s visit was a “major political provocation,” while the People’s Liberation Army will reportedly conduct military exercises in areas around Taiwan from August 4 to 7. The risk of escalation in the Taiwan Strait once Pelosi leaves the region is expected to keep markets on edge. Investors also reacted to upbeat Chinese services activity data for July as an improving domestic Covid-19 situation boosted the sector. Heavyweight new energy, consumer, retail and financial names led the decline, while semiconductor and defense stocks mostly advanced.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.06%, EUR/USD was up 0.22% and USD/JPY was up 0.30%.
Energy: September WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 1.44%, and September gasoline is up 2.30%.