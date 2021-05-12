Cattle futures calls are for higher following another day of good buying strength Tuesday, led by Live cattle, said Total Farm Marketing.
“With very strong consumer demand for beef and the reopening of the economy, packer margins are very high and we cannot rule out a firm tone to the cash,” The Hightower Report said today. On the other hand, The Report said, average weights are coming down, but slowly, so high corn prices may limit cash strength.
Outside markets
Stocks: June E-mini S&Ps this morning were down 0.39%. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.15%, France’s CAC 40 was down 0.04%, Germany’s DAX Index up by 0.33% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.62%. Stock markets in Europe traded mixed with London leading the way to the positive. The FTSE 100 rebounded overnight, after posting, its biggest one-day fall since February on Tuesday. A better-than-expected GDP report from the UK is providing some support, TradingEconomics.com said. Asian markets were mixed, with The Shanghai Composite was up overnight, extending gains for the third consecutive session bolstered by the People's Bank of China announcing “it would keep prudent monetary policy flexible, targeted, and appropriate.” Meanwhile in Japan, markets fell to 14-week lows as rising inflation concerns in the U.S. market shook investors, while the nation’s accelerating coronavirus infection rates also dampened risk sentiment, Economics.com said. Shanghai’s Composite Index was up 1.61% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished down.61%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.31%, EUR/USD was up 0.19% and USD/JPY was down 0.22%.
Energy: June WTI crude oil prices this morning are 1.30%, and June gasoline is up 0.05%.