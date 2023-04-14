Live cattle futures were mixed at the closing bell, as the in-delivery April held on to another triple-digit gain of $1.22, Alan Brugler of Barchart said this morning.
The key reversal yesterday is a “bearish development” and with the overbought condition, some selling may emerge, The Hightower Report says. “But with the massive discount of June to the cash, the market may correct the overbought condition with a shallow break or even some consolidation,” it said this morning.
Outside markets
Stocks: June E-mini S&Ps this morning were up 0.09%. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.56%, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.51%, Germany’s DAX Index increased by 0.71% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.64%. Major bourses in Europe are higher today with France’s CAC 40 breaking fresh record highs above the 7500 level. “Investors are increasingly betting that major central banks, and especially the Fed, are nearing the end of the tightening cycle,”TradingEconomics.com said. In Asian markets, stocks up as Japanese shares tracked a strong rally on Wall Street overnight as softening US inflation data raised hopes that the Federal Reserve could stop hiking interest rates soon, TradingEconomics.com said. Shanghai’s Composite Index was up 0.60% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished up 1.20%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.07%, EUR/USD was down 0.03% and USD/JPY was up 0.25%.
Energy: May WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 31 cents (0.38%), and June gasoline is up 0.05%.