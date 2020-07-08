After a narrow range of trading, front month live cattle futures closed 2 to 52 cents lower, Brugler Marketing reported. October fats ended Tuesday with a 25-cent gain. Feeder cattle futures closed the session 37 cents to $1.22 in the red. The July 6 feeder cattle index was up a dime to $130.13. USDA reported Texas cash cattle sales at $95, at $94-$95 in Kansas, and some $100 in the Western Corn Belt.
Rising schoastics at overbought levels warrant some caution for bulls, according to The Hightower Report.
Outside markets
Stocks: June E-mini S&Ps were up 0.24% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 0.57%, France’s CAC 40 was down 0.94%, Germany’s DAX Index fell by 0.61% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.26%. Major bourses in Europe traded lower on Wednesday, extending previous session’s losses and with the DAX 30 falling 0.3% as a spike in coronavirus cases worldwide concerns about the global economic recovery and the need of further lockdowns. Several US states reported record increases in new COVID-19 infections, while other parts of the world, including Australia and Spain, have also been hit by a new wave of cases. On Tuesday, the European Commission forecasted a deeper-than-feared recession in the Eurozone. On the corporate side, Deutsche Bank will have to pay a USD 150 million fine from the New York financial regulator over its relationship with notorious sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was unchanged, EUR/USD was up 0.13% and USD/JPY was unchanged.
Energy: June WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 11 cents (0.27%), and June gasoline is down 0.06%.