Price action is still soft in the cattle markets, sliding off of early session gains, Total Farm Marketing said. “Technical weakness will likely keep sellers in the market,” they said.
The October contract may be seeing some short-term support around $123.40 today, The Hightower Report said. “If minor support does not hold, the next support emerges at $122.30.”
Outside markets
Stocks: September E-mini S&Ps this morning were up 0.42% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.32%, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.15%, Germany’s DAX Index increased by 0.39% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.37%. In Asian markets, Shanghai’s Composite Index rose 0.29% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished up 1.05%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.03%, EUR/USD was up 0.02% and USD/JPY was up 0.18%.
Energy: October WTI crude oil prices this morning are up $1.64 (2.39%), and October gasoline is up 1.26%.