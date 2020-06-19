Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were steady on Choice and Select, the USDA said.
- Choice was up 16 cents to $213.72/cwt.
- Select was down 17 cents to $203.91.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported no live sales, and 78 head sold dressed for $160. In Iowa-Minnesota, there were 394 head sold live for $100, and no dressed sales.
Analysts are watching falling beef prices and the impact of the week-ending cattle-on-feed report. “Beef prices falling quickly,” Stewart-Peterson said. “Cash cattle markets are drifting lower so far this week. The Cattle on Feed report this afternoon expected to show on-feed supply at 98.7%.”
Friday’s trading was largely quiet as traders waited for more information and watched for technical indicators from the market. “Very quiet price action ahead of today’s Cattle on Feed report.” Stewart-Peterson said. “Live and feeder markets are still within recent consolidation ranges and have not broken nearby support or resistance.”