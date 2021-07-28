 Skip to main content
Cattle

The cash market is staying quiet and slow to develop for the week, likely holding off until the end of the week. Bids are still undefined, and the light trade that has occurred is holding steady with last week, Total Farm Marketing said this morning.

With the outlook for tightening supply into the fall and winter and a continued strong demand tone for beef, the market looks to remain in an uptrend, The Hightower Report said.

In the longer outlook, University of Illinois ag economist Jason Franken said in the newest farmdoc daily update that slaughter steer prices are forecast to average, respectively, about $117.73/cwt and $121.93/cwt for the last two quarters of 2021, and $129.07/cwt and $132.27/cwt for the first two quarters of 2022. For 600-to-700-pound feeder steers, prices are forecast to average about $158.96/cwt and $156.87/cwt for the last two quarters of this year and $161.03/cwt and $163.55/cwt in the first two quarters of next year.

However, he adds, “A number of factors could yield notably different prices, including the extent to which drought continues to spur further liquidation of the cattle herd and resulting in subsequently higher prices and the possibility that another strain of the coronavirus arises, thereby constraining demand and lowering prices.”

Outside markets

Stocks: September E-mini S&Ps this morning were up 0.13%. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.62%, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.74%, Germany’s DAX Index increased by 0.23% and London’s FTSE 100 was also up 0.23%. In a choppy session for European markets, most markets were up “with upbeat earnings shunning concerns about the pandemic and inflation,” TradingEconomics.com said. In Asian markets, stocks are down falling for the first time in four sessions in Japan, as traders moved away from riskier assets after the IMF cut 2021's GDP growth forecast for Japan to 2.8% from an earlier estimate of 3.3%, TradingEconomics.com said. Shanghai’s Composite Index was down 0.55% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished down 1.39%.

Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.17%, EUR/USD was down 0.07% and USD/JPY was down 0.29%.

Energy: September WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 39 cents (0.42%), and September gasoline is up 0.42%.

