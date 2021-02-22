 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cattle

Cattle

  • Updated

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were , USDA said.

  • Choice was up 75 cents to $239.98/cwt.
  • Select was up $2.08 to $229.98.

In negotiated cash sales there were no reported sales in Nebraska or Iowa/Minnesota.

Cattle were lower than Friday’s close and have been a bit overbought, according to Virginia McGathey of the CME Group, but there is still strong demand.

The selling pushed the market down to its lowest total since Feb. 10 before finding support and recovering late in the say, according to The Hightower Report.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

The cattle market had a mixed day yesterday. We were back and forth and finished lower, said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Feeder futures stoked by optimism for improving fed prices has propelled the futures upward, according to The Cattle Report. Futures have far …

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Cattle feeding operations were returning to more normalized operations with steam flaking returning to many operations where gas supplies had …

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

  • Updated

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, USDA said.Choice was up $2.33 to $234.77/cwt.Select was up 62 cents …

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Cattle futures are called higher today after the strong Friday close, Total Farm Marketing said. “This opens the door for additional money flo…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Cattle calls are mixed for today. “We look for prices to stay choppy before today’s USDA Cattle on Feed report,” said Matthew Strelow of Total…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

  • Updated

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, USDA said.

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News