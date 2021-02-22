Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were , USDA said.
- Choice was up 75 cents to $239.98/cwt.
- Select was up $2.08 to $229.98.
In negotiated cash sales there were no reported sales in Nebraska or Iowa/Minnesota.
Cattle were lower than Friday’s close and have been a bit overbought, according to Virginia McGathey of the CME Group, but there is still strong demand.
The selling pushed the market down to its lowest total since Feb. 10 before finding support and recovering late in the say, according to The Hightower Report.