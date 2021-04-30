 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cattle

Cattle

  • Choice rose 2.74 to $296.50/cwt.
  • Select went up 3.25 cents to $283.05.

In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 129 head sold dressed at $188 and 723 head sold live at $119. In Iowa/Minnesota, 405 head were sold dressed at $190 and 389 head were sold live at $119.

Traders remain nervous about the short-term incentive for feedlots to sell cattle sooner rather than later due to the high price of corn, according to The Hightower Report.

“Consumer demand indicators are as strong as we’ve ever seen: Getting away from COVID, getting outside to meet friends and neighbors, restaurants reopening, creating strong demand for beef. Prices are up 9% since April 15, the highest since June of 2020,” said Terry Roggensack of CME Group.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

  • Updated

“Prices are again looking to challenge recent contract highs from Feb in April futures,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Deferred contracts finish…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were sharply higher on Choice and Select, USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on both Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on both Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Cattle futures scored a win on Thursday according to Brugler Marketing. Front month cattle futures closed 12 to 92 cents higher yesterday, Ala…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Beef prices are mixed this morning. “Despite a strong move higher in box beef values, a lack of response from the cash market pressured the li…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and lower on Select, the USDA said.

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News