- Choice rose 2.74 to $296.50/cwt.
- Select went up 3.25 cents to $283.05.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 129 head sold dressed at $188 and 723 head sold live at $119. In Iowa/Minnesota, 405 head were sold dressed at $190 and 389 head were sold live at $119.
Traders remain nervous about the short-term incentive for feedlots to sell cattle sooner rather than later due to the high price of corn, according to The Hightower Report.
“Consumer demand indicators are as strong as we’ve ever seen: Getting away from COVID, getting outside to meet friends and neighbors, restaurants reopening, creating strong demand for beef. Prices are up 9% since April 15, the highest since June of 2020,” said Terry Roggensack of CME Group.