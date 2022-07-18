Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on both Choice and Select, the USDA said.
- Choice was up $1.64 to $270.55/cwt.
- Select was 87 cents higher to $242.66.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 40 head sold live for $143.50, and no dressed sales. In Iowa/Minnesota, there were no reported live sales, and 76 head sold dressed for $224.
“Year-to-date imports reached 1.15 mln tonnes, up 1.7% from a year ago,” the Hightower Report said. “Ranchers in Texas can't sell their cattle fast enough with 100-degree Fahrenheit temperatures making it too expensive to sustain animals. Costs for feed, fertilizer and fuel have been soaring. There's also a lack of water in the state, and little hay.”
“Live cattle showed their strength today as grains moved higher and brought feeders higher from their previous lows,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Cash business has not yet been established with no reported asking prices listed, but today’s slaughter was 125,000 head, even with last week, but 9,000 head above a year ago.”